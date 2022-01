The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes. "Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests," the website — covidtests.gov — says. "The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them."

