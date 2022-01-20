Simon Guobadia Buys Porsha Williams A Rolls Royce

People have a lot to say about Porsha’s spinoff. Porsha Williams denied leaving “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to dodge the criticism surrounding her engagement. In fact, she said it’s actually harder to film a show with her family. On “Porsha’s Family Matters,” her engagement to Simon Guobadia has been discussed. Simon revealed he’s been married three times. He also has five children. However, the biggest source of drama on the show involves Dennis McKinley. In Porsha’s opinion, their co-parenting relationship took a hit after she got engaged. So the plan was to have a family retreat in Mexico so things could be addressed from all parties. But Porsha was upset when Dennis brought a woman to Mexico. While the woman didn’t attend any of the family events, Porsha thought it was wrong for Dennis to do this when the focus was supposed to be blending their families.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO