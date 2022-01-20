Simon Guobadia Buys Porsha Williams A Rolls Royce

It’s been a lot of drama surrounding Porsha Williams’ latest spinoff. Porsha Williams remains a hot topic on social media thanks to “Porsha’s Family Matters.” On the show, she clashed a lot with Dennis McKinley. Before the season premiere, she said that her engagement caused issues in their co-parenting relationship. In her opinion, things just went left when she got with Simon Guobadia. So she planned to fix it. In her mind, the best path to do so was a family retreat. She invited Dennis and Mama Gina. But ahead of the trip, she had a messy conversation with Gina. Porsha brought up the fact that Dennis cheated while she was pregnant. And Gina responded by accusing Porsha of cheating on Dennis. She also said that it was Mama Diane who told her this. Regardless, Porsha extended the invite to Gina anyway.
