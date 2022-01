Last night, the New Jersey Devils lost to the Los Angeles Kings 3- 2 at the Prudential Center. Turnovers and giveaways continue to plague the Devils as opponents are consistently making them pay the price. The Devils survived a physical Kings team that came out early outmuscling and had good puck possession deep in the Devils zone. It wasn’t until Damon Severson’s home run pass to a wide open Jesper Bratt that got the Devils up 1-0. But a Jack Hughes ill-advised drop pass which was easily intercepted by King’s Alex Ifalo, led to an odd man rush the other way and the Kings tied the game 1-1 with an unassisted goal by Ifalo. The Devils took back the lead with a beautiful pass from Hughes to Bratt on the power play to make it 2-1 Devils.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO