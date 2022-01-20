ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games teases “emo band” for the next music project

By Zen Angeles
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Riot has recently teased about making an “emo band” after their successful music projects. This will follow amazing releases such as K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage. After putting their efforts getting into metal, k-pop, and hip-hop, they will now tackle “emo” for their musical journey....

