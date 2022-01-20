ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday January 19th

By Kris Boone
 6 days ago

The cold front is moving into the Concho Valley dropping temperatures and increasing northeasterly winds as it passes. Tonight lows will drop in the 20s with winds slowly tapering off through the night.

Early Thursday morning with the cold air in place behind the cold front, an upper level low will begin to move into the area from the west, the increased moisture will set up some isolated bands of snow showers across the Concho Valley. Still only a 10% chances for some snow, and no significant accumulation is expected as temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark. Better chances for snow will be in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10 in locations like Sonora and Ozona. Overpasses and bridge could see some accumulation due to the lower surface temperatures.

Thursday afternoon, conditions will begin to improve as temperatures only creep up into the mid and upper 30s. Skies will begin to clear out and the warming trend will return going into Friday and the weekend as afternoon temperatures return to the 50s and 60s.

