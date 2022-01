You could do worse than getting your news only from the “Drew’s News” segment of The Drew Barrymore Show. It’s certainly better than at least three news channels in your parents’ cable package. As a daytime-TV news-anchor cosplayer, Barrymore reports the facts and doesn’t let bias or kink-shaming get in the way of her rigorous journalism. Today, Barrymore summarized last week’s news that Machine Gun Kelly designed fiancée Megan Fox’s engagement ring himself and gave it “thorns.” “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts …” MGK told Vogue. “Love is pain.” Other pundits could have been scold-y, but Barrymore is just happy for those crazy kids. “That feels very in keeping with them,” she said like a cool aunt. “A little bit of torture, a little bit of mm-mm.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO