Louisiana State

Senator Bill Cassidy slams Biden, says people who ate steak are now eating hamburger

By Mark Rigsby
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Louisiana has endured much during President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

From navigating through a deadly pandemic, to recovering from damaging storms, the state has remained vigilant.

“We have faced some of the biggest challenges that we have ever faced in this country these past few years,” said Biden at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “Challenges to our public health. Challenges to our economy. We are getting through it.”

However, it’s clear that Louisiana Republicans are not impressed with Biden’s work. Senator John Kennedy says he’s disappointed.

“I think President Biden is a nice guy, but he keeps doing stupid stuff,” said Kennedy. “A fair-minded person would conclude, after one year in office, that he runs a tight shipwreck.”

Let’s revisit President Biden’s efforts in Louisiana. The president used the aging Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles in May 2021, as the backdrop to first pitch his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan to America. A slightly smaller version of the plan was passed by Congress. Louisiana will get billions of dollars to rebuild bridges, and support several projects to protect against future hurricanes and floods.

Biden toured storm damage in Louisiana in September 2021, after deadly Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. It caused billions of dollars in damage. FEMA and the Small Business Administration combined have handed out billions in recovery money to pay for it.

Last year, the America Rescue Plan allowed early child tax credit payments, on a monthly basis, for Louisiana families, helping more than 1,000,000 children.

And, the state continues to benefit from Covid relief.

So, where has President Biden dropped the ball? Senator Bill Cassidy says in handling the high rate of inflation.

“That has an incredibly negative impact upon somebody’s household budget,” said Cassidy. “People who eat steak, are eating hamburger. People who eat hamburger, are eating hot dogs. People who eat hot dogs, are eating vegetables. That has been the biggest failure, to let that sneak out.”

The president has tapped former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the infrastructure plan.

We reached out to the Louisiana Democratic Party for comment on the president’s first year in office. They point to out that there were 25,000 new businesses created, unemployment claims were down 90%, 30,000 jobs were added, child poverty has been reduced, and millions of people have been vaccinated.

