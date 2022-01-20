ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDSQ: What Should Be Free?

By Brighton McConnell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell and Ali Evans team up to...

KIDSQ: First Impressions

97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell and Ali Evans team up to discuss this week’s KIDSQ: what do you think makes a good first impression?
What to Buy With $100 at Free People

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. We absolutely love Free People for their trendy...
Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?

The holidays are over, and let’s face it: we’d all like nothing more than to curl up with a good book or 12 and read until it’s spring, or maybe summer. We’ve also left the season of “the best books of 2021” and entered “the most anticipated books of 2022!” and my TBR is already groaning in protest. The only question is: what book should I read next?
What I should know about daycare in Orlando?

We have a baby coming in a few months and while we have some PTO to use for leave I wanted to start planning for daycare. Does anyone have any experiences they can share where they do or don't like specific places or services? If you could provide ballpark prices too it would really help us make these decisions. "
Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
'Deltacron': What is it and should we be worried about it?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Deltacron is the name of the next Marvel villain – Deltacron vs Thor does have quite the ring to it, don't you think? But, as it turns out, it's actually yet another pandemic-related phrase to get our heads around, and you might have already heard of it if you've been on Twitter at all recently, where Deltacron has been trending.
What should you consider before buying a treadmill?

Are you are thinking about buying a treadmill? You will first need to consider what you are using it for and how it fits in with your training. A treadmill isn’t a cheap investment, but if you do your research and purchase the right one, it will last. If you’re set on owning a treadmill through the winter, just remember you get what you pay for.
Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
Café Drinks Inspire Notre and Vans’ Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vault by Vans and Notre have joined forces once again, and just like their recent sneaker collab, the Chicago-based retailer has added its handshake motif to the skatewear brand’s classic Old Skool silhouette. After delivering four collaborative styles in October 2020, the duo will introduce three new Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX makeups next month. Notre announced the forthcoming drop on Instagram yesterday along with sharing the inspiration behind the three looks. According to the Chicago retailer,...
Hometown Hero: Chloe Strauss

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Chloe Strauss! Strauss is a preschool teacher and local artist, and her work in getting Creature Camp Studios off the ground has been incredible!. Creature Camp Studios is a card and sticker company, where all the profits go to charities...
YORKWISE seeks donations for 27th annual auction

YORK, Maine — YORKWISE is planning their 27th annual auction and is seeking donations from business owners and individuals. Due to the pandemic, the annual auction will be held online again from March 16-19. Over the years they have auctioned off African safaris, gift certificates from community businesses, cords of wood, paintings from local artists,...
Today's jeans and swimsuits cost more and cover less

This past Christmas, as Bonnie and I wandered about shopping, we noticed many stores were selling torn jeans at a substantially higher price than perfectly fine and intact jeans. Why, I wondered, would any rational person pay more for obviously defective merchandise? This got me to thinking about other areas where bad ideas seem to gain...
Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
