As a fast-moving wildfire began burning homes in suburban Denver an emergency responder warned Edna Nadine Turnbull to evacuate. But the 91-year-old went back inside her home to rescue her dogs.Turnbull and her pets were never seen again.Authorities said Wednesday they found small bone fragments that could possibly be Turnbull's on the property, where her house was one of about 1,000 homes and buildings destroyed in the Dec. 30 wildfire. The dogs were in the house when Turnbull went in to try to retrieve them but the animals did not come out so testing is being conducted to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO