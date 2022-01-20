Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Thursday
UPDATE: Baltimore County Public Schools will now be closed on Thursday .
Original story below…
———
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open 2 hours late on Thursday, January 20, due to expected severe weather.
Morning Pre-K classes are cancelled.
All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay.
BCPS officials will reevaluate road conditions and provide an update at 6:30 a.m.
