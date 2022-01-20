ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Thursday

By Chris Montcalmo
 6 days ago
UPDATE: Baltimore County Public Schools will now be closed on Thursday .

Original story below…

———

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open 2 hours late on Thursday, January 20, due to expected severe weather.

Morning Pre-K classes are cancelled.

All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay.

BCPS officials will reevaluate road conditions and provide an update at 6:30 a.m.

NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County procurement reform commission issues recommendations for improving county policies

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County’s Blue Ribbon Procurement Commission this week issued its final report outlining recommendations for streamlining and improving the County’s procurement, purchasing, and contracting functions and outcomes. “My administration remains committed to providing every resident and business with top quality services—and that means reforming our County’s procurement, purchasing, and contracting processes to ensure we’re providing efficient, ethical, and responsible … Continue reading "Baltimore County procurement reform commission issues recommendations for improving county policies" The post Baltimore County procurement reform commission issues recommendations for improving county policies appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Wind Advisory issued for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Baltimore metro area. The advisory covers Baltimore County and Baltimore City and will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. In the wake of Sunday night’s storm, winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 55 mph. Damaging winds will likely blow … Continue reading "Wind Advisory issued for Baltimore area" The post Wind Advisory issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education (OIGE) has released a report indicating that the Baltimore County Board of Education violated state law when it hired outside legal counsel.  The board also structured spending transactions so as to skirt its own spending rules. The Inspector General initiated an investigation based on a complaint alleging members of the … Continue reading "Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules" The post Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Friday announced new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines. Effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022, BCPS will follow the new procedures below, which they say are in alignment with updated state and county guidance. ISOLATION PROCEDURES Student/Staff has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19: Students and staff must stay home for at least five … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced plans for additional dates for distribution of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for residents. To date, local officials have already provided thousands of at-home tests directly to residents amid the omicron variant spike. Information on Baltimore County’s distribution schedule for the week of January 17, 2021 is below: Date Time Location Type … Continue reading "Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution" The post Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Arts Guild on Friday announced that artist James Dinh has been selected to create the county’s first public art memorial to remember the lives lost due to COVID-19. The freestanding public art concept will be installed at Lake Roland Park and will represent hope, unity, and healing. The finished piece will not only honor the memory … Continue reading "James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial" The post James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced his fourth annual series of signature town hall meetings to discuss constituents’ ideas and priorities for Baltimore County’s FY23 budget. Seven meetings, one for each Council district, will provide a forum for public discussion focused on future budget priorities and ensure that community members have the opportunity to provide input into … Continue reading "Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings" The post Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval

ROSEDALE, MD—This week, the Baltimore County Board of Education’s Building & Contracts Committee voted to recommend approval of 14 construction contracts for the new northeast area middle school. Contract approval by the full board, expected this week, will authorize spending of $96 million to construct the school system’s first new middle school in 15 years, according to school board member … Continue reading "New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval" The post New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
