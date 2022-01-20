ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Omicron impact: Where does Michigan stand in the pandemic?

Henry Ford Health System said Wednesday that it's starting to see a decline in some of its COVID-19 numbers but added that it's still too soon to celebrate.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, joins us Wednesday for 7 UpFront to discuss the impact the COVID-19 surge is having on health systems statewide and their greatest challenges.

"Well fortunately, what you've heard from Henry Ford Health System is emblematic of what we're hearing from our number of hospitals throughout the state of Michigan and that is a trend in the right direction after seeing our COVID hospitalization numbers increase day after day after day," Peters said. "We're finally trending positively, but are a long ways from being out of the woods at this point in time."

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Whitmer to propose tripling tax credit for low-wage workers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask lawmakers to triple Michigan’s tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers, putting on average an extra $350 a year into their pockets. The proposal, which is to be unveiled in her annual State of the State address, would restore the state earned income tax credit to 20% of the federal credit. It was scaled back to 6% a decade ago as part of a Republican-written law that slashed business taxes.
