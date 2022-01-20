ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation in the spotlight, thousands of Kroger workers are on an...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Strike at Kroger’s King Soopers ends after deal with union

(Reuters) -More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger Co-owned King Soopers stores on Friday called off their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said. The details of the contract would be made public in the...
LABOR ISSUES
nbc15.com

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost. The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide. Most workers who will get a raise work...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Living Wage#Inflation#Nbc News
wortfm.org

Starbucks Employees Push to Unionize

Starbucks stores across the country continue their drive for unionization in the wake of another electoral victory for Starbucks Workers United, an organizing affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. This second victory came at one of the three Buffalo stores which had originally filed for a union election in August 2021. This store’s union certification had been delayed after the initial count due to a series of contested ballots on both sides. After these ballots were set aside, the count of 15 votes for and 9 against was made official by the National Labor Relations Board.
BUSINESS
seiu73.org

In 2022, fight back with a union!

Cassidy Reves-Sohn, a current Clinician at Jewish Child and Family Services, became a union steward soon after starting her position in 2021. She returned to work in 2022 after winter break to inadequate safety measures. Her colleagues shared her frustrations after management didn’t address their concerns. One of her colleagues, Martin, felt ready to join the fight by becoming a union member.
LABOR ISSUES
carehomeprofessional.com

Shaw healthcare pays ‘Real Living Wage’ to all employees

Employed-owned care home operator Shaw healthcare is to pay all employees the ‘Real Living Wage’, regardless of length of service. The £2.9m annual commitment is part of a total £6.3m investment in staff, meaning salaries will increase by between 3% and 10% from 1 March 2022 with employees earning a minimum of £9.90 per hour. Since May 2020, Shaw healthcare has paid £2.3m in bonuses with each employee receiving up to £950 in tax-free payments.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Shore News Network

Union rejects Kroger’s King Soopers sweetened wage offer

(Reuters) -The union representing more than 8,700 King Soopers supermarket workers rejected the Kroger-owned Colorado chain’s increased wage offer, setting the stage for a three-week strike starting Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW...
LABOR ISSUES
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Tensions Are High Between Kroger and Union as Strike Day Approaches

On Jan. 10, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents grocery workers at Kroger's Colorado King Soopers banner, held a news conference in order to respond to the company’s request to return to bargaining and use a federal mediator to prevent the planned Jan. 12 strike. UFCW Local 7 said that 78 Colorado stores will strike and that the union plans to strike for three weeks until Feb. 2.
DENVER, CO
WHO 13

New owners of Clive restaurant increase employee wages

CLIVE, IOWA — When a couple purchased the Steamboat Boys restaurant in October 2021, they immediately increased their staff wages. Allan and Emily Bakker say since increasing employees’ wages morale is up among employees. “We were shocked, and their [employee] wage is something we can control. We can’t control tips, but wages we can control,” […]
CLIVE, IA
live5news.com

Charleston fire union wants higher wages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire chief says calls for service in the department increased 11 percent this year to pre-pandemic levels. Even with the increase in call volume, some say the pay they’re getting isn’t enough to live in the city of Charleston. John Baker, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen union workers rally for higher wages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A group of Gundersen Health System union employees is calling on executives to increase wages. Employees and union leaders held a rally outside the La Crosse hospital Monday. Those workers say they also want to increase staff numbers. “We’re hoping that if we can get enough financial help in our wages, then that’ll help get...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy