Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus struck communities nationwide last summer and fall, many companies stepped up their vaccination requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination, many doing so even before President Joe Biden announced the government's own mandates for workers in the U.S.
(Reuters) -More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger Co-owned King Soopers stores on Friday called off their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said. The details of the contract would be made public in the...
(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost. The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide. Most workers who will get a raise work...
Starbucks stores across the country continue their drive for unionization in the wake of another electoral victory for Starbucks Workers United, an organizing affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. This second victory came at one of the three Buffalo stores which had originally filed for a union election in August 2021. This store’s union certification had been delayed after the initial count due to a series of contested ballots on both sides. After these ballots were set aside, the count of 15 votes for and 9 against was made official by the National Labor Relations Board.
Cassidy Reves-Sohn, a current Clinician at Jewish Child and Family Services, became a union steward soon after starting her position in 2021. She returned to work in 2022 after winter break to inadequate safety measures. Her colleagues shared her frustrations after management didn’t address their concerns. One of her colleagues, Martin, felt ready to join the fight by becoming a union member.
Employed-owned care home operator Shaw healthcare is to pay all employees the ‘Real Living Wage’, regardless of length of service. The £2.9m annual commitment is part of a total £6.3m investment in staff, meaning salaries will increase by between 3% and 10% from 1 March 2022 with employees earning a minimum of £9.90 per hour. Since May 2020, Shaw healthcare has paid £2.3m in bonuses with each employee receiving up to £950 in tax-free payments.
More than 8,000 Kroger grocery workers have gone on strike this week in Colorado to push for higher wages and health care benefits, as a new study revealed that 75 percent of employees are food-insecure. Around 8,400 unionized employees at King Soopers, a grocery chain owned by Kroger, walked off...
(Reuters) -The union representing more than 8,700 King Soopers supermarket workers rejected the Kroger-owned Colorado chain’s increased wage offer, setting the stage for a three-week strike starting Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW...
On Jan. 10, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents grocery workers at Kroger's Colorado King Soopers banner, held a news conference in order to respond to the company’s request to return to bargaining and use a federal mediator to prevent the planned Jan. 12 strike. UFCW Local 7 said that 78 Colorado stores will strike and that the union plans to strike for three weeks until Feb. 2.
CLIVE, IOWA — When a couple purchased the Steamboat Boys restaurant in October 2021, they immediately increased their staff wages. Allan and Emily Bakker say since increasing employees’ wages morale is up among employees. “We were shocked, and their [employee] wage is something we can control. We can’t control tips, but wages we can control,” […]
ASHLAND — City employees part of a bargaining unit are receiving up to 4 percent wage increases this year and “until further action by council,” according to five related ordinances approved unanimously Tuesday. The ordinances — passed each year before yearly appropriations — set limits for wages...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire chief says calls for service in the department increased 11 percent this year to pre-pandemic levels. Even with the increase in call volume, some say the pay they’re getting isn’t enough to live in the city of Charleston. John Baker, who...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A group of Gundersen Health System union employees is calling on executives to increase wages. Employees and union leaders held a rally outside the La Crosse hospital Monday. Those workers say they also want to increase staff numbers. “We’re hoping that if we can get enough financial help in our wages, then that’ll help get...
