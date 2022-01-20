Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

Starbucks stores across the country continue their drive for unionization in the wake of another electoral victory for Starbucks Workers United, an organizing affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. This second victory came at one of the three Buffalo stores which had originally filed for a union election in August 2021. This store’s union certification had been delayed after the initial count due to a series of contested ballots on both sides. After these ballots were set aside, the count of 15 votes for and 9 against was made official by the National Labor Relations Board.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO