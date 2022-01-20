Moontower comedy festival reveals first wave of talent

Baltimore (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is bouncing back from the pandemic with a two-day event that showcases a myriad of musical artists, including British songstress Joss Stone. The festival will kick off on May 21 and continue through May 22 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland. The two-day festival will feature musical artists such as Joss Stone, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, The Spinners, Samantha Fish, Bernard Allison, North Mississippi Allstars, and Danielle Nicole, according to festival staff. The Altered Five Blues Band, Elektric Voodoo, Ally Venable, Wayne Baker Brooks, Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Gabe Stillman, and Naptown Brass Band will play too. The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pushed back again—on ice until 2022—as new virus variants spread around the world. The show will go on as scheduled this year in accordance with state and local COVID-19 requirements, per festival staff. Chesapeake Bay Blues Band with Patty Reese, Daryl Davis, Mark Wenner, Dave Chappell, and Tommy Lepson will play too. Tickets are available for sale starting today. A portion of the ticket sales goes toward local charities.

