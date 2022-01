SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is advising commuters avoid a portion of Grand Avenue in north Sacramento as they investigate a deadly shooting. According to a tweet from the police department, the shooting took place near Grand Avenue and Dayton Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they located one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO