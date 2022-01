Project includes the new visitor parking lot south of East 5th Street and west of Fort Vancouver, as well as associated landscaping, lighting, and signage. A major project is beginning at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, which will provide a new, main visitor parking lot and improvements to East 5th Street. This is a key component of the vision outlined in the site’s Master Plan, and will improve circulation for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. This project is partially funded by a Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant and is a collaboration between the city of Vancouver, the Western Federal Lands Highway Division, and the National Park Service.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO