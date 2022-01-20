ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke research shows J&J vaccine recipients get better protection using mRNA booster

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Fortune

COVID boosters do not provide protection against against Omicron, study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Booster longevity: Data reveals how long a third shot protects

We've known for about a month now that a third shot of the vaccine is critical for protecting against infection with the omicron variant — and for keeping people out of the hospital. Now researchers in the U.K. have the first estimates for how long a third shot of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
pharmacytimes.com

Fourth Dose of mRNA-Based Vaccine May Produce Response for Kidney Transplant Recipients

These individuals also receive immunosuppressive drugs that often impair the immune responses to the vaccinations, study results show. Results of a case series, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, show that a fourth dose of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine produces a satisfactory antibody response in some individuals with kidney transplants who did not respond adequately after 3 previous doses.1.
HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

Booster vaccine jumpstarts Omicron protection

Antibodies generated from only two vaccine doses offer less protection against the Omicron variant. Researchers have found that booster vaccinations drive up antibody levels. A booster COVID-19 vaccination dose provides 2.5 times higher antibody levels against the Omicron variant of the virus than those provided by the initial two vaccinations.
HEALTH
biospace.com

For mRNA Vaccines, Protection is Down to the T Follicular Helper Cells

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines are approximately 95% effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and appear to be somewhat effective against variants, too. Now researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (WU-ST) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (St. Jude), have determined the reasons for such high effectiveness.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

COVID-19: mRNA vaccines provide durable protection against severe illness

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines gained authorization between December 2020 and February 2021 based on short-term efficacy data from clinical trials. A recent study used data collected from the entire population of North Carolina to assess the long-term effectiveness of these vaccines in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalizations, and deaths.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wmar2news

Those who got Moderna vaccine should now seek booster 5 months later, CDC says

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for booster shots, saying that people who got the Moderna vaccine should now seek out a booster five months after their second dose. Previous guidance recommended that booster shots come six months after the second dose. The move comes...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Two J&J Shots Offer Least Protection Against Omicron, NIH Finds

Combining two Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shots offers the least amount of antibody protection against omicron, according to an NIH study on how well mix-and-match boosters work against the highly contagious variant. The study comes as the omicron strain now accounts for 98% of cases of Covid-19 in the U.S....
PHARMACEUTICALS

