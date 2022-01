Over the past couple of years, the Khan family's All Elite Wrestling has certainly been the pro-wrestling company in the United States that has grown more than any other rival company, with AEW hiring the likes of CM Punk, Sting, Andrade, Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and many many others, almost all of whom came from the WWE rings, for requesting their release or for being sent away by the same company as the McMahons.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO