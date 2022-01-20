ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Texas Railroad Commissioner discusses response to Basin earthquakes

By Marc Thomas
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Earthquakes in the Permian Basin have become a nuisance for some of the people who live here.

The Texas Railroad Commission recently released guidance to help quell seismicity in the area that went into effect in late December 2021.

The guidance put a halt to deepwater injection in an area near Odessa.

The RRC issued this order after a 4.5 magnitude struck the Permian Basin.

Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner, says his organization monitors and studies the quakes often and thoroughly.

“We have a history of being on top of the seismicity issue,” said Christian. “The number one commitment in our written documentation is safety, and environmental cleanness.”

In December, Christian says the RRC brought in a team from the University of Texas to help. They also brought in seismicity monitors to identify the problems and root causes.

From there, they were able to determine where injections needed to cease.

Christian says the RRC will continue to take similar action if the earthquakes continue or even grow in seismicity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy