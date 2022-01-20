ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD RX 6500 XT

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can’t help but feel AMD could have done so much better here, but it looks as though the Radeon brand is destined to flounder. That's a real shame given how competitive they became at the high-end this generation, though even there they’ve failed to capitalize due to supply...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

Intel Celeron G6900 can match i9-10900K's single-threaded performance

In brief: The first benchmarks results of the newly announced Intel Celeron G6900 were spotted in the Geekbench database, and they sure seem promising. Compared to other 12th Gen Core processors, it's far from impressive, but when compared with the 10th Gen Core i9-10900K, single-threaded performance seems to be on the same level.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Review: A Bad, Really Bad Graphics Card

How to start this review. I thought of going for a fun little gag mocking the 6500 XT before completely tearing into it, but this thing is so bad it’s really spoiled the mood for me. I’ll cut right to it. In my opinion, this is the worst GPU release since I can remember, and I’ve been doing this job for over two decades.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD could turbocharge RX 6000 GPUs with faster memory

AMD could be set to refresh some of its current RX 6000 Series graphics cards, perhaps boosting them with faster memory going by the latest from the GPU grapevine. This comes from hardware leaker Greymon55 on Twitter, who floats the idea that AMD is preparing a ‘new version’ of RX 6000 desktop cards, theorizing that an upgrade to faster 18Gbps memory might be in store.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel to unveil Bitcoin mining ASIC at upcoming chip conference

In a nutshell: Block isn’t the only mainstream tech company interested in creating an efficient Bitcoin mining solution. Intel at the upcoming International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) has a presentation scheduled under the Highlighted Chip Releases category titled Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC. Nine Intel employees are on the docket for the presentation from offices in Hillsborough, Santa Clara and San Diego, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nvidia
Retail
Technology
Computers
AMD
BGR.com

New MacBook Air: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more Apple’s new MacBook Pro is making headlines as one of the best laptops the company has ever released, but with a starting price of $2,000, it’s not for everyone. Sure, those that need tons of processing power and an incredible display may want to save up — but if you just want to browse the web, use some productivity apps, and work on the go, the MacBook Pro simply isn’t necessary. Thankfully, however, there’s another Apple laptop for everyone else. The humble MacBook Air is still around...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

PowerColor introduces a Mini-ITX edition of the Radeon RX 6500 XT

PowerColor has released the Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX, a graphics card intended for Mini-ITX systems. The Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX has a 90 mm fan and measures just 165 mm across. AMD based the Radeon RX 6500 XT on a Navi 24 GPU with 1,024 Stream Processors. Working...
COMPUTERS
thefocus.news

Why the RX 6500 XT's retail price won't last long

AMD just launched the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, featuring RDNA™ 2 architecture and “remarkably efficient” – per the company’s own description – but what is its suggested retail price, and how much is it actually going for?. RX 6500 XT graphics card...
RETAIL
TechSpot

AMD's upcoming 3D V-Cache shown to improve bandwidth with minimal latency increase

Highly anticipated: Speculation around AMD's new 3D V-Cache technology has swirled ever since Dr. Lisa Su gave us a sneak peek at Computex 2021. Since then, AMD and tech enthusiasts have remained cautiously optimistic regarding claims that the new chiplet-stacking approach can yield substantial performance gains with minimal impact to latency, responsiveness, and overall functionality. A recent test of an EPYC processor with V-Cache is giving early indication that AMD's performance uplift claims may just hold true.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel's SGX deprecation impacts DRM and Ultra HD Blu-ray support

The big picture: Today's technology has made high quality video available at the push of a button. But while streaming provides the ultimate in convenience, factors ranging from superior A/V quality to a need for physical media due to poor connectivity has kept the Blu-ray community alive and well if only niche. Unfortunately, Blu-ray enthusiasts using modern Intel hardware just received some not-so-great news regarding 4K UHD Blu-ray support.
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

Podcast #659 – RTX 3080 12GB, 2k Watt PSU, NUC 12 with LGA, DLDSR tech, RX 6500 XT x4 + MORE!

Post-CES is generally pretty light for a few weeks, but not this year! Josh was out sick but Kent stepped in and we had a low-key discussion of the topics of the evening. The RTX 3080 12GB, a 2000w PSU, the Intel NUC 12 will have LGA socket, Nvidia latest resolution dance with DLDSR, the RX 6500 XT is only x4 for PCIe, the Intel i9 is hitting 5.5Ghz OOTB?
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD RX 6500 XT PCIe 3.0 vs. 4.0 Tested

AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card is proving to be rather divisive. On the one hand, some people herald it as a great win for gamers who have been unable to acquire any of the best graphics cards due to miners and scalpers snapping them all up. However, others point to the major cuts to the hardware specs and the resulting poor performance, coupled with a relatively high launch price, as being a far cry from what we'd normally see in a supposedly "budget" GPU. But there's another area of concern: a budget GPU is more likely to be used as an upgrade in an older PC, which means the x4 PCIe 4.0 connection might become even more of a problem.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Review: Budget RDNA 2-Powered Gaming

Although some information regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT leaked late last year, AMD officially took the wraps of the card during its keynote at CES. As its branding suggests, the Radeon RX 6500 XT drops into AMD’s current RDNA 2 GPU line-up, just behind the Radeon RX 6600 we evaluated a few months back. A somewhat scaled down Radeon RX 6400 based on the same chip as the 6500 XT is also inbound, but that card is destined for OEMs only at this point.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Radeon RX 6500 XT Is Nearly Impossible to Find on Launch Day

Launch day for AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT is upon us, but it has been anything but smooth sailing. AMD's new budget-friendly GPU targeted towards gamers is nearly impossible to find from both online and retail stores. In fact, only a couple of stores have SKUs available for purchase. Several models are also priced incredibly high at up to 50% over MSRP.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB Review

It’s new graphics card day! Well, sort of new, as it’s actually one of the more affordable models in the AMD Radeon range. So while it’s not going to be pushing the boundaries of innovation, it will hopefully fill an important void in the market right now. While I doubt this card will really sit at MSRP for long, graphics cards are just too damn expensive at the moment. There are a lot of gamers out there that simply need something in their price range, even if it’s not the high-end card they wish it was. With that in mind, the Radeon 6500 XT promises to be one of the more affordable cards on the market this year, while delivering reasonable performance for 1080p and 1440p gamers, which really makes up the majority of the market anyway. With it being a lower-end part, it’s likely that yields will be higher too, ensuring more hardware makes it to market.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Retail Prices Revealed (It’s Not Good News)

Following the announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU earlier this month, while it certainly seemed to represent an excellent, and long overdue new, entry-level graphics card solution, it didn’t come without its question marks. Firstly, whether 4GB of VRAM was really enough for modern gaming, but more so, whether it would actually hit retailers for something at least mildly representative of its official $199 MSRP.
RETAIL
