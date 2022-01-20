Arriola could leave DC United for Mexico, other MLS team

The second week of the preseason is here folks. Last week saw FC Dallas return to the pitch for the first time in 2022, and the first time under new manager Nico Estevez. While there is still a lot of work to do with the roster, it appears there are some more moves on the horizon that could really shape how this season will go.
Sacramento Republic announced Monday it reached a deal to send young defender Hayden Sargis to D.C. United of Major League Soccer. The Turlock native has worked his way up through the Quails’ youth academy system, with 109 appearances and 92 starts while playing for Sacramento Republic’s academy. Once called up to the USL team in 2020, Sargis made an immediate contribution, playing in 14 games in 2020 and 18 in 2021. Sargis made 33 starts in 35 appearances with the Quails in logging 2,789 minutes and adding one assist.
D.C. United is set to transfer midfielder Kevin Paredes to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a fee of over $7 million, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Athletic was first to report that terms had been agreed between DCU and Wolfsburg. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. -...
Unchanged for months, D.C. United’s roster was on the cusp of major upheaval Tuesday with the imminent trade of winger Paul Arriola for an MLS-record amount, the likely transfer of teenager Kevin Paredes overseas for a club-high fee and the ongoing possibility of leading scorer Ola Kamara leaving. Each...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Pulisic and his teammates wore long pants and gloves as training began in 19 degree weather. Staff shoveled snow off the field while American players “warmed" up. Coach Gregg Berhalter donned a gray ski cap with a U.S. Soccer Federation logo, a blue...
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Anthony Martial will play for Sevilla on a loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, the Spanish club said Tuesday. United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after tumbling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.
Reports suggest that Anthony Martial's move from Manchester United to Sevilla could be happening sooner rather than later, as talks are progressing well. Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United looks like it is coming to an end. Once the golden boy at Old Trafford having scored the winner against arch rivals Liverpool, the French forward as become a player that can't even make the Manchester United bench.
Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from 17 to 23 January, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between 21 and 23 January from the 2,090 tests conducted.A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since 5 December.“The safety of everyone remains...
BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that left him dazed on the ground, possibly with a concussion, to score a goal and help put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday. Senegal won 2-0 against...
CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Poles made the Chicago Bears this time. Poles was hired as Chicago's general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster.
Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja wants incoming player Facundo Torres to hit the ground running, but he remains wary about the player needing time to adapt. “First he’s very technical, I think fans will see a player who has a lot of creativity,” said Pareja during Tuesday’s media availability at Osceola Heritage Park. “His fitness and his generosity with the team are remarkable, too. He’s a ...
