India White Goods Market | Air Conditioner Market In India Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of More Than 14% By 2026.

The factors such as increasing adoption of the polymers in the different industries like electronics, building and construction, textiles and transports, along with the requirement for the fire safety in the manufacturing is playing an important role for the safety of the workers along with the production unit for reducing the damage in different types of the industries, the stringent government rules regarding the fire safety because of the fast urbanization and construction activities across the world have been contributing to the growth of the non-halogenated flame retardants market during the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO