Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja wants incoming player Facundo Torres to hit the ground running, but he remains wary about the player needing time to adapt. “First he’s very technical, I think fans will see a player who has a lot of creativity,” said Pareja during Tuesday’s media availability at Osceola Heritage Park. “His fitness and his generosity with the team are remarkable, too. He’s a ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO