ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why doing laundry may get more expensive in March

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSCbv_0dqMIy3O00

(NEXSTAR) – Sick of hearing about how everything is becoming more expensive 2022? Well, it’s unfortunately time to add one more thing to the list: doing laundry.

Amid ongoing supply chain issues and growing inflation, Procter & Gamble told investors Wednesday that its fabric care products will see a price jump effective Feb. 28.

The company said it had already informed retailers of the decision in December.

Shadow inflation: What it is and how you’re already paying it

The price hike will apply to Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce and Unstopables products in all forms: liquid and unit-dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schulten said.

“Since our last update, we’ve seen continued increases in diesel and chemicals with little offset in other materials,” Schulten said. “Freight costs have continued to increase. We now expect freight and transportation costs to be an incremental $300 million after-tax headwind for fiscal 2022.”

Earth’s core cooling faster than expected, new study finds

Procter & Gamble has already raised prices in all 10 of its U.S. categories: baby care, fabric care, feminine care, personal health care, family care, home care, hair car, grooming, oral care and skincare.

On Tuesday, the company told retailers that some personal health care brands would also see higher prices starting in mid-April. Schulten didn’t specify which brands would be affected in the category, which includes Pepto-Bismol, Prolisec OTC, Vicks, Align and Clearblue, among other well known names.

Inflation for U.S. consumers reached its highest point in 40 years after jumping 7% higher in December than it was a year ago.

On Wednesday, President Biden acknowledged in his first news conference of 2022 that Americans have suffered “almost two years of physical, emotional and psychological impact” of the pandemic, but claimed he has outperformed expectations during a tough time.

Biden said he backs Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s anticipated tightening of monetary boosting policies.

“Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said. “Now, we need to get inflation under control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
92 Moose

It Will Soon Cost Mainers More to do Their Laundry

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, we have had to deal with occasional supply chain issues. First, it was a lack of toilet paper. Then, we saw shortages of non-perishable food items and meats. Recently, the issues have become of regular thing. It looks like we are about to...
ECONOMY
GoLocalProv

In RI, It Is Going to Get Even Harder and More Expensive to Buy a Home

Multiple recently released data points indicate that it is going to get even more difficult and expensive to buy a home in Rhode Island. First, data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors released last week shows that the price of a single-family home in December of 2021 was 15.4% higher than in December of 2020.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PennLive.com

Doing your laundry is going to get pricier in February, expect personal care hikes in April

Proctor & Gale announced plan to raise prices on a number of its products in an effort to protect its profit margins in the face of climbing commodity and freight costs. According to CNBC, the company said on its Wednesday earnings call that it has already informed retailers that the prices on fabric care products will increase effective Feb. 28. Those price hikes would affect products such as Tide detergent and Downy dryer sheets.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Chemicals#Personal Care#U S Consumers#Procter Gamble#Unstopables#Americans
Pioneer Press

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Which pharmacies will have free N-95 masks and when?

Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy