ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers fans from across the country prepare for Saturday's playoff game

By Kelsey Dickeson
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQ7Pu_0dqMIvPD00

Excitement is swirling around Lambeau Field as fans get ready for Saturday’s NFC divisional-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Packers fans from near and far visited the Pro Shop Wednesday to snatch up some new gear ahead of playoffs.

"I'm thrilled. I'm excited. We need something happy going on in our lives and this is it," said Debra Petitjean, Green Bay, whose husband purchased a new Packers sweatshirt.

Sam Oswald, Manitowoc, shopped around for a new jersey to support the team.

“I’m super excited about the game Saturday. Had to get a jersey to rep for them," Oswald said. "San Francisco looked a little injured at the end of the (last) game. Green Bay is hot. I think we should go on a Super Bowl run. Feeling really, really good about this Packers team.”

Life-long Packers fan Cheryl Davis traveled from Wilson, North Carolina to visit with family in Wisconsin this week. More than a dozen family members from other states, including Michigan and Virginia, got together Wednesday to see Lambeau Field.

“We came to Wisconsin to visit our family. And every year we come to Wisconsin to visit our family, we have to come here," Davis said. "I feel like they really have a chance this year. "

The family spent their day shopping around the Pro Shop and eating inside the Atrium.

"When my family from North Carolina and Virginia come, we just always come out to Lambeau, because it's just always the place to be. Always," said Erin VanderLoop, Green Bay. "I'm going to be so anxious to watch the game. Nervous, because it's usually always a nail biter. So I'm just going to be really excited to watch it."

A Packers fan from enemy territory also spent time at Lambeau Field Wednesday.

Jong Yoon is from the San Francisco Bay Area. He traveled to Wisconsin this week to visit family in Door County and stopped by the Pro Shop to buy an Aaron Rodgers jersey, one of his favorite players.

"I'm a fan of the UC Berkeley Cal Bears football. And I follow Aaron Rodgers. I came here wanting to support him," Yoon said.

Even though he's from 49ers country, Yoon said he's always followed the Pack.

"It's a little dangerous for me to say that, because I'm from the East Bay area," Yoon said. "All my friends, we all follow the Raiders. But I've always liked the Packers. And since the Raiders are out of the playoffs, I'm going to support the Packers."

Many of the fans who traveled to Lambeau Wednesday from out of town said they won't be able to watch Saturday's playoff game in-person. They plan to watch from home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Lambeau Field#American Football#Nfc#The Pro Shop
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers, Packers out of sync in what could be his final performance for Green Bay

GREEN BAY — It was 9:53 p.m. when Aaron Rodgers threw deep into double coverage, a heave that fell incomplete, a prayer intended for Davante Adams that went unanswered. The last pass of Rodgers’ legendary 17-season career with the Green Bay Packers? Perhaps and, if so, let the records show it came seven minutes before 10:00 on Jan. 22, 2022. The Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Rodgers roast: Twitter flooded with jokes taking aim at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after loss

Social media jokesters didn't waste any time getting shots in at quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he turned in a pedestrian performance in what could be his final game in a Packers uniform as Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in an NFC divisional-round battle Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Here are some of the standout jokes from Twitter users:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy