Charlotte County officials hold public meetings to improve water quality

Officials with Charlotte County said water quality is raising concerns for many who live there.

Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody said the first of three meetings is Monday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

"I have heard concerns from residents about water quality since I started here back in March of last year. I know this is an initiative that's well supported by the residents. That's why I really waned to bring this to the public," Moody said.

He hopes they can identify potential water quality issues as pollution could pose a threat to people and wildlife.

Moody said residents can voice their concerns and they can work together to improve water quality. Moody said it’s important to call on others in the community.

“The public is kind of the eyes on the ground. It's the residents that live there and see it day in and day out. What goes on in their backyard are things that I am not aware of, things that I may not see," Moody.

After these meetings they will begin to take water samples of the canals, rivers, and streams in the county.

A second meeting will be held on Jan. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center.

The third meeting is on Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Center.

