Smithfield, VA

Smithfield, Isle of Wight Restaurant Week runs Jan. 28 thru Feb. 5

By Julius Ayo
 6 days ago

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield and Isle of Wight Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 28 thru Feb. 5.

Over a dozen local restaurants are participating in the event showcasing some favorite dishes as well as new items at a great price.

A new component specific to Isle of Wight will let participating foodies to use their restaurant week receipts for special in-store discounts at participating downtown shops.

To view the list of the participating locations, CLICK HERE .

Don’t forget to check out other local cities in Hampton Roads hosting their own restaurant week:

