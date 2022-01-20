ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Central Indiana duo who played together as kids, will play together in college

WTHR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Clarke has played basketball since she...

www.wthr.com

Related
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
umhoops.com

Five Key Plays: Michigan 80, Indiana 62

Michigan picked up its first Quad-1 victory of the season on Sunday night, dismantling Indiana by an 80-62 final score. The Wolverines played one of their best games on offense and controlled the game from wire to wire, thanks to strong performances by Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan. Here are...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pinalcentral.com

Ramirez brothers enjoying unique experience of playing together

QUEEN CREEK — With only a four-year window to play high school sports, the odds of three brothers being able to play alongside each other are slim. All of the elements — age gap, talent level and a little bit of fate — have to line up perfectly for a set of siblings to get that opportunity.
FLORENCE, AZ
drgnews.com

Central SD Teams To Play In DWU Classic

MITCHELL – Central South Dakota high school basketball teams will be featured in the Dakota Wesleyan University, Culver’s Classic, to be played February 11 and 12 at McCook Central High School in Salem. The Corn Palace will be hosting the SDHSAA State Gymnastics Championships on those days. Girls...
MITCHELL, SD
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
Yardbarker

Celtics' Starting Unit Set to Play Together for Only 14th Time When Boston Hosts the Kings

That means that when the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, they'll have their starting unit intact for just the 14th time this season. In 160 minutes, the combination of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams produced a 110.4 offensive rating while holding opponents to 92.6 points per 100 possessions, giving them a 17.8 net rating, per NBA.com.
NBA

