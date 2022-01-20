Kyle O’Reilly Announces Birth Of His Daughter

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly became a father this week. O’Reilly took to Instagram today to announce that his daughter, Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday, January 17. She was named after his late mother. “January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my...
A Blackstock baby has arrived! Brandon Blackstock’s daughter, Savannah Blackstock, gave birth to her and boyfriend Quentin Lee’s first child on Monday, January 17. The couple announced the news on Wednesday, January 19, with an Instagram post sharing the baby’s date of birth and a photo of the newborn’s footprints.
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are sharing their son's name. Ahead of their baby boy's arrival, the Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed that they plan to name their first child Dawson Demitri Haibon. Ashley and Jared, whose son is due in three weeks, shared the news on Amazon Live Tuesday,...
John Cena says he is still not interested in becoming a parent. The topic came up during an appearance by Cena on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore brought up the hundreds of wishes John Cena has granted through Make-A-Wish and suggested he would make a great father. “I think just...
Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye has announced the arrival of her 'beautiful' and 'strong' daughter, Leighton Grace Kerr. The baby, who was expected to arrive in spring 2022, was born on January 17. 'Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever...
REMEMBER Galina "Red" Reznikov from Orange Is The New Black? Well the actress behind the Russian inmate now looks completely different. Kate Mulgrew portrayed flame-haired prison masterchef Red in 85 episodes of the hit Netflix series between 2013 and 2019. The 66-year-old recently took to Instagram to treat her 260,000...
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
SISTER Wives' Meri Brown defended Robyn against social media trolls as she said "everyone hates" the star for breaking up the family. The polygamist family has been struggling to stay intact after Christine walked away and some other wives are considering moving on as well. Meri, 51, spoke out about...
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
