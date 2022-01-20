ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farro and Kale Minestrone Soup with Pesto

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis comforting soup will warm your belly and fill your home with cozy aromatics. Farro is nutty and filling and soaks up the soup’s broth. The kale is fluffy and nutritious and adds more hearty texture to the soup. Don’t skip the pesto, which adds a tasty...

Simply Recipes

Wonton Soup

Throughout my childhood, my grandmother, aunts, and uncles would come over to our house on holidays or the occasional weekend. We'd sit around and wrap dumplings and wontons, cooking them in batches and taking turns eating. Wontons are small dumplings wrapped in thin wheat flour wrappers. They are usually boiled...
eatwell101.com

Vegetable Soup

This vegetable soup recipe is hearty, healing, and super comforting – just the perfect thing for cold nights, or any time you want to warm up your kitchen. This homemade vegetable soup uses the ingredients you have in your pantry – vegetable broth, tomatoes, corn, zucchini, celery, potatoes, and dried herbs. Not only is this vegetable soup nourishing but it’s so easy to make and delicious. It just takes some chopping up the veggies and a bit of simmering until you’ve got a vegetable soup everyone will love. Enjoy!
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Simple Kale Salad

Those two words may not be that exciting to you, but please give this kale salad a chance. It is one of my very favorite recipes. I make it ALL of the time. It is my go to salad for an easy lunch, to serve with dinner, or to take to a potluck. It always gets rave reviews, even from people who say they don’t like kale. Again, give kale a chance:)
Sentinel & Enterprise

Counter the winter chill with this farro and Gruyere gratin

Quick-cooking farro, with its nutty flavor and plump, chewy texture, is the darling of the grain bowl, the star of countless salads and the foundation of many traditional Italian soups. It’s also pretty wonderful mixed with mushrooms and cheese, and baked into a golden-topped gratin. In the depths of...
Oh My Veggies

White Bean Kale Soup

Grab a bowl and spoon and dive in to this White Bean Kale Soup. The soup is loaded with tons of flavor and nutrients to warm you from the inside out and fuel your body. If you are looking for an easy and delicious bean soup recipe—other than a classic chili—give this dish a try. This hearty and comforting soup only takes minimal ingredients to make.
Weelicious

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup is your new go-to! It's delicious and filled with good-for-you ingredients. Not to mention super simple to make!. Chloe loves dumplings. So much so that when we're at the farmers market at 8am she still manages to get her dumpling fix from a local vendor. Her love for dumplings inspired me to come up with this super simple Dumpling Soup recipe. It's healthy, healing, homemade and ready in 20 minutes!
Mashed

5-Ingredient White Bean And Pesto Salad Recipe

In the New Year, most of us have a goal of eating healthier or at least eating more fruits and vegetables in our weekly diet. This can be a hard challenge, as some vegetables don't taste all that appetizing. We've found that the biggest struggle in working towards this goal is creating produce-packed meals that don't skimp on flavor. Luckily, this 10-minute dish by recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn is the perfect solution!
ABC 4

Kale and Wild Rice Salad

(Good Things Utah) This copycat of Cubby’s Kale and Wild Rice Salad is the best way to get your greens in. It’s so good you won’t even know you are eating kale. Cook wild rice according to package directions. For a little extra flavor, I’ll sometimes add...
Telegraph

Kale salad with white beans and roast shallots recipe

Using robust kale instead of lettuce in this salad means that rather than going slimy in the fridge, the texture improves. I used cannellini beans and British-grown fava beans from Hodmedods (find them in wholefood shops) but you could use whatever beans you like. This works well with my frittata and greens.
Just a Taste

Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas

A classic salad gets a flavor upgrade with a quick and healthy recipe for Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas. It’s hard to improve a food as iconic as the Caesar salad, but may I offer a slightly leafier (and crunchier) update? Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas is a flavor and texture powerhouse.
sandiegomagazine.com

Food Deconstructed: Parakeet Cafe's Farro Bowl

Well before remote work became the norm, a large chunk of white-collar workers in the U.S. weren’t taking full lunch breaks—and the needle hasn’t moved much. A 2020 survey by OnePoll showed three out of 10 workers weren’t taking a lunch break, and 68 percent were snacking between meetings instead. So a solid resolution to try in 2022 is taking a full meal break. We liked this light farro salad from locally owned Parakeet Café.
halfbakedharvest.com

Pesto Potato Burrata Pizza with Spicy Arugula.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Pesto Potato Burrata Pizza with Spicy Arugula. Homemade pizza dough topped with herbs, basil pesto, and thinly sliced potatoes, then baked until the crust is golden and perfect. As soon as the pizza comes out of the oven, top it with fresh burrata cheese and a simple herby, lemony arugula. Every last bite of this pizza is delicious and super fresh making it the perfect January pizza. It’s cheesy, but veggie filled too.
My Baking Addiction

Lasagna Soup

Lasagna soup is loaded with all the familiar flavors of lasagna in soup form. It’s hearty, delicious, and sure to become a new favorite. As soon as Christmas is over, I pretty much go from baking up all the sweets to full-on soup mode. Give me a bowl of...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Soup Nutrition

Chosen wisely, soup is a great way to sneak in some vegetables, whole grains, and even an ounce or two of protein. Homemade soup is generally your best nutritional option, but the reality is that store-bought soups are a mainstay for many of us — they’re quick, convenient and easy to prepare. The downside of store-bought soups? Sodium, and lots of it. Excess sodium contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Luckily, there’s a decent assortment of store-bought soups that are reasonable (and even low) in sodium and that are tasty, too! Choose soups with less than 480 milligrams (mg) of sodium, less than 5 mg of saturated fat, and at least 3 grams (g) of fiber per serving. If possible, look for at least 7 g of protein per serving, too. As for higher-sodium soups? Enjoy them in moderation and limit your portion (go for a cup rather than a bowl).
KATU.com

Kale Salad You're Going to LOVE!

"The Toasted Pine Nut" Blogger Lindsay Freeman showed Kara a Kale Salad that she guarantees everyone is going to love! Click here for Lindsay's blog, "The Toasted Pine Nut". 1/2 – 1 lemon, juiced and strained (amount depends on size and juiciness) 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil. 1/4...
alive.com

Cardamom and Ginger Scented Farro Breakfast Porridge

Look for whole grain farro, which leaves the germ and bran intact, for this satisfying porridge that’s sure to kickstart your day. While the cooking time is longer than for pearled or semi-pearled varieties, you’ll get more nutrition. Take the time to enjoy the delicate scent of cardamom and ginger wafting through your kitchen as you prepare this.
raleighmag.com

7 Soup-er Soups in Raleigh

WEB EXCLUSIVE Slurp up these 7 soups around town when you’re feeling the winter blues. “Gorgeous, gorgeous girls (and guys) love soup…” After Raleigh’s second official snowfall/ice storm of the year (plus freezing temps), we can officially declare that it’s #SoupSzn. And nothing makes miso happy on a cold day than a big ol’ bowl of hot soup. Here, we roundup some of the most delicious soups in town to keep you warm even when the degrees drop below freezing.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Recipe: Stop throwing out your pasta water

GEMELLI WITH TOMATOES, SALAMI AND FONTINATalk to the best cooks in Italy and they’ll tell you the secret to great pasta is an ingredient many American cooks throw out — the starchy pasta cooking water. They always reserve a cup or two to stir into the skillet with al dente noodles to help the other ingredients adhere while thickening the sauce. It’s a technique we had in mind as we developed our recipes for single-pot pasta — both to enrich the sauce and to ease cleanup. The starch released by the pasta gives the sauce body, and the pasta...
