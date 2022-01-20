ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Morello Gets Mistaken For 'Jersey Shore' Cast Member, Has Best Response

By Katrina Nattress
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Living in Los Angeles, Tom Morello must have some interesting stories about getting approached by fans and tourists, but his latest might be a first, even for him.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist recently took to Twitter to tell a hilarious story about how he got mistaken for a cast member from the reality show Jersey Shore.

"I was hiking today when one of those 'Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes' vans pulled up," he explained. "The driver says on the bullhorn 'Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??' I reply, 'Absolutely.' And everyone in the van took a photo."

AMAZING!

See his tweet below.

Morello has released two solo albums — The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood — during the pandemic and recently admitted that he didn't "know how to work" his home studio while recording them.

"For the first four months or so [of the pandemic] I was absolutely adrift. You know, I have a nice studio in my house, but I don’t know how to work it. Like, I don’t know how to move any of the buttons around. So I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to play shows. I’m not going to be able to record music,’” Morello recalled. So how did he end up recording new music? Surprisingly enough, he took some notes from Kanye West .

“I was reading an interview where Kanye West said he recorded the vocals to a couple of his big hit records using the voice memo on his phone,” he explained. “So I did that. [I set my phone up] on a little folding chair. My laptop’s open so I can have, like, the BPMs in my ears or whatever, and the phone is balanced on the edge of the laptop on a chair facing the amp.”

“But you know, there’s no manual that says, like, ‘The voice memo of your iPhone needs to be 8.4 inches away from the top left speaker,’" Morello added. "I just set it up on a chair, and I’ve gotta tell you, the guitar sounded pretty freaking great.”

As for RATM, the band plans to finally embark on its long-awaited reunion tour later this year. See a full list of tour dates here .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tom Morello
