Apart from monthly security patches for Pixels, Google rolls out frequent Google Play system updates for Android devices. They tend to fix bugs or add new features to many core OS components like location services, Emergency alerts, contact/data syncing, etc. The feature is a part of Project Mainline, which first debuted with Android 10. It allows the big G to update some Android components without rolling out a new OS build or requiring carrier approval. Most users remain unaware of new Google Play system builds since they are automatically installed in the background. However, if you are the curious type, the company now has a support page detailing the improvements in each new build.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO