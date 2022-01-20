Jenna Dewan shares details of working with her real-life fiance on The Rookie

The search is on for Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan) in an upcoming episode of Superman & Lois. According to a new synopsis for "The Inverse Method," February 1's episode of the series, The CW reveals that Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are looking for Lucy for reasons not yet explained. One assumes if she was easy to find, that it would be as simple as Lois calling the girls' father (Dylan Walsh), but that appears not to be the case. This is all set against a backdrop of Superman's continued struggle with unsettling visions, and given all the Kryptonian shenanigans The Eradicator (Adam Rayner) got up to last year, some fans might hold out hope for Dewan to finally get a super-suit, since her comic book destiny as Superwoman is something that never came to pass during Supergirl's time on the air.

