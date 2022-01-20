Thunder's Darius Bazley: Shifts back to bench

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Giddey finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 94-87 loss to Cleveland. Giddey put in 34 minutes of work but ended up with his worst scoring total of the month in the...
The Thunder recalled Roby from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Roby totaled seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 18 games at the NBA level, the third-year pro is averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.
Schroder will come off the bench Sunday against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. The 28-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.5 minutes as a starter over the past six games, but Marcus Smart (conditioning) will make his return from the COVID-19 protocols Sunday. Schroder has put up 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists when coming off the bench this season.
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and for the game could be without one of their best players.
Burks will come off the bench Monday against the Cavaliers. The 30-year-old received a spot start Sunday against the Clippers and put up 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Kemba Walker (knee) rejoining the lineup. Burks should still be one of the top backcourt options off the bench for New York, though his fantasy outlook is limited.
Favors is out Monday against the Bulls due to low back soreness. Favors was available for each of the last two games but didn't take the court. He'll be unable to suit up Monday, while his next chance to return will be Friday against Indiana.
Something remarkable has happened over the past couple of seasons. After a solid decade of the point guard ranks being dominated by the same faces, a new generation is beginning to break through. While Chris Paul and Stephen Curry are still at the top of their game, a collection of guards on their rookie deals are demanding attention.
