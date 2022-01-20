Hornets' Cody Martin: Moves back to bench

The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
The Lakers want to put as much as the past week as they can behind them. With everything that has happened across the organization over the last 7 days, this has been a week to forget. Coming back and beating the Magic on Friday night was a good way to...
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
LaMelo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, a player that excels in multiple aspects of the game and plays fearlessly. Since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo has made several highlight-reel plays and a large part of that is down to how fearless he is on the court.
In perhaps the strongest public comments yet from anyone in an angry Bulls organization, center Nikola Vucevic on Sunday called out Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen for his flagrant-2 foul on Chicago guard Alex Caruso on Friday.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
