Eagles Notebook: Graham staying, Brooks likely not … but what about Fletch?

By Bob Grotz
Delaware County Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran defensive end Brandon Graham will have a job with the Eagles once he’s all the way back from a torn Achilles’ tendon. Yet Birds general manager Howie Roseman wasn’t as definitive about the futures of oft-injured guard Brandon Brooks and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Brooks,...

