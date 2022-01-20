Tucson Bomb Threat: Residents Evacuated After Man Claims To Have Explosives

Photo: Getty Images

Police swarmed the are of Columbus and Broadway Boulevards after a man allegedly made terroristic threats, reported KOLD News 13 .

Sgt. Richard Grandillas said that officers found a stolen vehicle in the area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Once the bomb threats were made, Nearby homes and businesses were evacuated for safety. An employee at a nearby Speedway convenience store "had to shut off the gas," reported The Sun .

A man at the Speedway gas station reportedly told police that he had a bomb strapped to him.

The Tucson Police Department's SWAT, explosives team, and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene shortly after.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the area for now.

This story is still developing.