The civil-turned-proxy war in Yemen, now in its eighth year, has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Recent days have seen particularly destructive attacks from all sides in the conflict. On Monday, the U.S. intercepted two incoming ballistic missiles fired toward the United Arab Emirates, sending 2,000 American troops into their bunkers at Al-Dhafra Air Base. And January is on the cusp of setting a record for civilian casualties, illustrating just how drawn out and hopeless this war has become — and how abysmally U.S. policy in Yemen is failing.

MILITARY ・ 14 HOURS AGO