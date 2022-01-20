ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Adult Seasonal Coloring

laconianh.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the winter retreat! Please join us in the Volpe room for a warm...

www.laconianh.gov

abilenetx.gov

Coloring Club

If you’re in need of a little stress relief and relaxation, we invite you to be a part of the Coloring Club at your South Branch Library. Coloring is a great activity for all ages and there are many benefits that can come from taking some time to express yourself through art. We’ll supply the coloring sheets and tools so you can come out, color, socialize, and have a little fun at your library.
ENTERTAINMENT
WYTV.com

Best colored liquid eyeliner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve ever seen a makeup artist with a bold, swooping, brightly colored cat eye, you may have had the urge to replicate the look for yourself. The holidays might be over, but you can still experiment with bright green liner or silver glittery liner. It may be time to ditch the classic black liner for a fun, attention-drawing twist.
MAKEUP
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
#Coloring Pages#Instrumental Music
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

Children’s Museum In Denver To Close For 10 Days Due To Angry Reactions From Visitors Over Mask Policy

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. (credit: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus) In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Times-Online

Dakota Gardener: The Colors of Winter

It’s January, and the memories of Christmas are already starting to fade. We had a houseful of people, with plenty of food and lots of fun. Two days later, though, things got quiet pretty fast. My wife and I quickly settled into our normal winter routine, with one twist. She bought us a 3,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Yes, 3,000 pieces! Wow. It was amazing, fun and took us 11 days to complete.
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
WTVR-TV

The 2022 color of the year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every year particular colors are highlighted as the color of the year. Joining us today to share about these colors, trends and more is Stephanie Theofanos of Modern Traditions Interior Design. For more information check out the most recent issue of R•Home Magazine. {*THIS SEGMENT IS...
RICHMOND, VA
Concord Monitor

Colorful elementary art

Center Woods Elementary School students brighten winter days by sharing the colorful artwork they have created with art teacher Lauren Morrocco. Third-grade students created snow globes and second-grade students made color wheel turtles and northern lights landscapes.
VISUAL ART
KHOU

Colorful Cars Suited For A Colorful Culture

HOUSTON — Houston is known for a lot of things, but what about the city's lowriding culture? Joining us today is Debbie Martin, founder of Lady Lowriders United. Debbie shares memorable moments about the rich culture of lowriding. You can learn more about the woman behind the wheel by...
HOUSTON, TX
utah.edu

Cracking the Colors of Dinosaur Eggs

Understanding how modern eggs get their colors allowed paleontologists to study dinosaur egg colors. Credit: Jasmina Wiemann. Dinosaurs have always been colorful creatures. Recent research into the palette of dinosaurian plumage has made that abundantly clear. But the story of dinosaur colors doesn't just stop with scales and feathers. Non-avian dinosaurs of the ancient past, paleontologists have found, had eggs that could be just as striking as those of modern birds.
WILDLIFE
27 First News

Best green color corrector

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A green color corrector works wonders at diminishing the redness on the skin. One notable product is the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, Anti-Redness neutralizes redness and blends into a universal skin tint. This BB cream can be worn alone or with other makeup, making it a unique multi-benefit green color corrector.
SKIN CARE
Fstoppers

Is It Colder in Color?

Non-photographers often complain about black and white images: they’re dated, they’re just a gimmick, or they’re elitist and boring. These are personal preferences; however, we live in a color world, so you can't discount that black and white images can create a disconnect for modern viewers. To bring history alive, is colorization a solution?
PHOTOGRAPHY

