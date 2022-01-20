Congressman Emanuel Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19

House Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD) said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of a nearly dozen members of Congress to test positive for the virus in the last two weeks. He said in a statement that he was fully vaccinated and boosted and was experiencing mild symptoms. “We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues, and healthcare heroes—please get your shots, limit gatherings, and mask up,” Ruppersberger, 75, said. His test comes days after other House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), announced positive test results.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO