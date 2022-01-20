ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II has tested positive for COVID-19. The following statement was sent to the media:. "This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Warner tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of Virginia's senators is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Senator Mark Warner's office released this statement Tuesday:. “Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”
VIRGINIA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Fortenberry tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fortenberry says on his congressional website that he had a “moderate case” and will recuperate at home. He says he tested positive despite being vaccinated and taking precautions to avoid getting infected. Fortenberry represents the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Congressman Fortenberry Diagnosed With COVID-19

Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19. Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she has tested positive for COVID-19. Hinson made the announcement on Twitter, saying she began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday and has since tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and has received a booster. Hinson...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Senate President tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Senate President Stuart Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to be at Governor Spencer Cox’s briefing on the state’s COVID-19 testing, however, the virus made that impossible. President Adams started feeling symptoms Wednesday night. His positive case come...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hawaiipublicradio.org

Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case, he announced on Thursday. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic," Schatz said in a statement. "I have been following CDC guidelines and isolating at home. I am in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician, and expect to be back soon.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger Tests Positive for COVID-19

House Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD) said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of a nearly dozen members of Congress to test positive for the virus in the last two weeks. He said in a statement that he was fully vaccinated and boosted and was experiencing mild symptoms. “We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues, and healthcare heroes—please get your shots, limit gatherings, and mask up,” Ruppersberger, 75, said. His test comes days after other House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), announced positive test results.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Chicago mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said she has “cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine. She credited being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. “I will continue to work from home while following the CDC...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

Hey there! It’s Tuesday, and “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken’s run for Congress has me wondering: What happened to Ruben Studdard? Here’s what you need to know today. In a statement released this afternoon, Lightfoot said she was “experiencing cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Kctv#Ii#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s State of the State address will be delivered to the Legislature in writing to satisfy state constitutional requirements, with Justice planning to speak to lawmakers at a later date, according to a release issued by the governor’s office just before midnight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

First Lady Yumi Hogan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Governor Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. The governor said the positive test came up during the first lady’s weekly testing regimen. “Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms,” the governor tweeted. “She will quarantine at Government House.” As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 20, 2022 Gov. Hogan said he tested negative...
BALTIMORE, MD
wymt.com

Unvaccinated Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tests positive for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky GOP Representative Thomas Massie tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Massie made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. He said he had cold symptoms for a short time but feels like he is “over it” now....
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy