Crypto Price Alert: JPMorgan Has Issued A Stark Ethereum NFT Warning After Huge Solana And Cardano Surge Hits Bitcoin

By Billy Bambrough
 6 days ago
Bitcoin, ethereum and cryptocurrency prices are struggling after a terrible start to 2022 (even as the non-fungible token (NFT) craze rolls on). The bitcoin price has lost 40% from its value since its November peak while ethereum and its biggest rivals solana and cardano have better held onto earlier gains, driving...

The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Mars Floki Inu Price Analyses — 21 January Morning Prediction

Bitcoin dips 9% lower in the last hour. Mars Floki Inu continues to rise amidst tense market conditions. Today, the global cryptocurrency market cap fell from more than 9% from $2 trillion to $1.81 trillion. There have been a lot of regulatory issues for the crypto industry in the last few days. People have become more skeptical about how quickly digital assets are becoming more popular.
Ethereum Losing Its Dominance To Solana Shows JPMorgan’s Latest Reports

According to the latest reports of JPMorgan Chase, the dominance of the Ethereum blockchain network in the NFT market is in danger due to Solana (SOL). At the start of 2021, 95% of the volume of creation and transactions involving NFTs was done on Ethereum. As of now, only Ethereum is only responsible for only 80% of this segment.
JPMorgan reveals Ethereum’s main rival in NFT

Analysts at JPMorgan have stated that Ethereum’s dominance in the NFT space is being threatened by the Solana blockchain which has witnessed tremendous growth in the past year. Ethereum dominance in NFT is being threatened. According to the report, the bank reiterated that the dominance of Ethereum in spaces...
NFT Market: Ethereum Loses Space to Solana – JPMorgan

NFT market: The dominance of the Ethereum (ETH) network in the non-fungible token (NFT) market is being threatened by Solana (SOL), according to a new report from JPMorgan Chase. Analysts at the traditional investment bank noted that Solana has captured an increasing share of the NFT market. Every day, more...
