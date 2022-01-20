SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announced its newest project: an immersive play garden where children and the young at heart can climb, explore and connect with nature.

Dubbed "The Backcountry," it will encompass over 4-acres west of Mission Creek.

(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The new exhibit will feature inviting areas designed to inspire unstructured experiences with nature. There will also be several playhouses immersed throughout.

It will be stroller accessible and plenty of sitting areas for visitors.

(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The 4-million dollar project is currently under development with plans to open in June of 2022.

For more information on The Backcountry, click here .

(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The post Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announces new exhibit “The Backcountry” coming in June 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .