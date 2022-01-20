ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announces new exhibit “The Backcountry” coming in June 2022

By Cassie Amundson
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announced its newest project: an immersive play garden where children and the young at heart can climb, explore and connect with nature.

Dubbed "The Backcountry," it will encompass over 4-acres west of Mission Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uJ4V_0dqMDReo00
(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The new exhibit will feature inviting areas designed to inspire unstructured experiences with nature. There will also be several playhouses immersed throughout.

It will be stroller accessible and plenty of sitting areas for visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX24y_0dqMDReo00
(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The 4-million dollar project is currently under development with plans to open in June of 2022.

For more information on The Backcountry, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCTq9_0dqMDReo00
(PC: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

The post Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announces new exhibit “The Backcountry” coming in June 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Exhibit#Backcountry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
News Channel 3-12

Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community

OXNARD, Calif.-Amazon hosted an opening ceremony in Oxnard on Sunday morning. The Oxnard High School Marching Band, under the direction of Andre Spence, performed on a red carpet at the entrance. Band supporters said the ceremony had previously been postponed The new Amazon fulfillment center is located off  Rice Road on the former Sakioka Farms The post Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

One campground at Yosemite is so wildly popular that they’re trying a lottery this year

By Forrest Brown, CNN Sometimes, it’s tough being popular. Just look at the National Park Service. Record numbers of pandemic-weary visitors have shown up at many national parks during the pandemic. California’s Yosemite National Park is so popular during peak summer season that it’s now testing a pilot program for campers: A winter lottery in The post One campground at Yosemite is so wildly popular that they’re trying a lottery this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy