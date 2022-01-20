Music & Movement

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.

