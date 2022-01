STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP men’s hockey games with UW Superior that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Pointers and Yellowjackets will not make the games up, and the games will not count towards NCAA Division III Tournament selection metrics. In place of the canceled games, UWSP and UWS have scheduled two non-conference affairs for Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, both at K.B. Willett Arena beginning at 7:00 p.m. The rescheduled games will not count towards the WIAC standings.

