ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bodycam footage released of UChicago police shootout with gunman

By Alonzo Small, Alyssa Donovan
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LB2Lb_0dqMCixk00

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shootout with a gunman on the city’s South Side.

The university released bodycam footage from the officer who confronted the suspect. The video comes one day after a man suffered critical injuries from gunfire.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue.

Authorities say a University of Chicago police officer was on patrol when they encountered an individual who was on foot with a handgun . Police said the suspect fired shots, and then the officer fired his weapon — striking the suspect. The officer told the suspect to get on the ground as he took cover.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. There is no update on his condition as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Indiana man pleads guilty in shooting at West Side VA hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge. Bernard Harvey Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an assault rifle. He now faces a likely prison sentence of three to five years, according to lawyers in the case. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner’s life last week has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, entered the police academy in October 2018 and was assigned to Harlem’s 32nd precinct since November […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN News

Woman, 81, dead after Avalon Park house fire

CHICAGO — An 81-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Avalon Park. Officials said flames broke out at a home on the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was taken out of the home with severe burns, police said. The fire department took her to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

ISP trooper among 2 found dead on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A trooper with the Illinois State Police was among two people found shot to death Monday afternoon in a car on the Far South Side. The trooper, later identified at Antonio Alvarez, 30, was found dead with a gunshot to his head near the intersection of East 110th Street and Avenue E. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 found dead inside Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where five men and one woman were […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Bodycam#Uchicago#University Of Chicago#Chicago News Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights accused the men Monday of standing by as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.” One defense attorney countered that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as the senior officer at […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

LaPorte County boy dies after semi-truck hits van

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has died and four other people were injured after the van they were in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana. The LaPorte County sheriff’s office said Saturday that the boy died from the crash in Wanatah a day earlier. Investigators said a 2014 Volvo semitractor hit a […]
WANATAH, IN
WGN News

Activists aim for CTA shutdown ahead of Jason Van Dyke’s release

CHICAGO — Ahead of Jason Van Dyke’s scheduled release from prison, community activists are asking members of CTA workers’ unions to walk off the job for 16 days, marking the 16 shots Van Dyke fired at Laquan McDonald in 2014. In 2018, Ex-Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020. Adam Hollingsworth pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to a year in prison by a Cook County judge, court […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy