Bodycam footage released of UChicago police shootout with gunman

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shootout with a gunman on the city’s South Side.

The university released bodycam footage from the officer who confronted the suspect. The video comes one day after a man suffered critical injuries from gunfire.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue.

Authorities say a University of Chicago police officer was on patrol when they encountered an individual who was on foot with a handgun . Police said the suspect fired shots, and then the officer fired his weapon — striking the suspect. The officer told the suspect to get on the ground as he took cover.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. There is no update on his condition as of Wednesday.

