Sofia Vergara, 49, transforms into terrifying 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco in first look photo from her new Netflix limited series

Sofia Vergara takes on a role unlike any she's played before, playing terrifying real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series Griselda.

The streaming service released the first look photo of the 49-year-old actress as Blanco, who was known as the Godmother for running the Miami cocaine trade for the Medellin cartel.

Netflix also announced additional casting for the show, with Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga signing on.

The show is inspired by Blanco's true story, and how she pioneered drug trafficking from Colombia to her base in Miami.

She created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history and is also said to be the first female criminal billionaire.

'A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the "Godmother,"' reads the official description from Netflix.

The show was first announced in November, with Vergara also serving as an executive producer on the series.

The show was created by Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) who co-wrote the first episode with Doug Miro (Narcos).

Escajeda and Miro will executive produce alongside Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment,, Narcos' Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz.

Baiz is also slated to direct all six of the 50-minute episodes, with Escajeda and Miro both serving as co-showrunners.

The real Blanco is said to have been responsible for over 200 murders and was thought to be one of the most dangerous women in the world.

She was killed by a motorcyclist in Medellin who shot her twice, passing away at 69 years of age and leaving four children behind.

Born in Colombia in 1943, Griselda swiftly became a ruthless criminal who committed her first murder when she was only 11, and her victim was 10.

Marrying multiple times, Griselda had four children, the youngest of whom she named after another notable movie gangster, Michael Corleone Blanco.

Griselda went to jail in the 80s for three murders, two of which were of drug dealers and one was of a two-year-old boy.

Blanco was previously played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2018 Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother.

Jennifer Lopez was also attached to play Blanco in a feature film entitled The Godmother for STX Films.

It was reported in April 2020 that Reed Morano (The Rhythm Section) was attached to direct though there have been no further updates on the project.

The criminal - who was forced into prostitution at age eight by her mother - first dipped her toe into drug dealing when she was living in Queens, New York and then moved to Miami

