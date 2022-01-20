ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara, 49, transforms into terrifying 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco in first look photo from her new Netflix limited series

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 6 days ago

Sofia Vergara takes on a role unlike any she's played before, playing terrifying real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series Griselda.

The streaming service released the first look photo of the 49-year-old actress as Blanco, who was known as the Godmother for running the Miami cocaine trade for the Medellin cartel.

Netflix also announced additional casting for the show, with Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga signing on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4tzI_0dqMC2Ab00
First look: The streaming service released the first look photo of the 49-year-old actress as Blanco, who was known as the Godmother for running the Miami cocaine trade for the Medellin cartel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeZZW_0dqMC2Ab00
True story: The show is inspired by Blanco's true story, and how she pioneered drug trafficking from Colombia to her base in Miami (Blanco pictured in 2004)

The show is inspired by Blanco's true story, and how she pioneered drug trafficking from Colombia to her base in Miami.

She created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history and is also said to be the first female criminal billionaire.

'A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the "Godmother,"' reads the official description from Netflix.

The show was first announced in November, with Vergara also serving as an executive producer on the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qX2kc_0dqMC2Ab00
Mother: 'A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business' (pictured with her son Michael Blanco)

The show was created by Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) who co-wrote the first episode with Doug Miro (Narcos).

Escajeda and Miro will executive produce alongside Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment,, Narcos' Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz.

Baiz is also slated to direct all six of the 50-minute episodes, with Escajeda and Miro both serving as co-showrunners.

The real Blanco is said to have been responsible for over 200 murders and was thought to be one of the most dangerous women in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxHjH_0dqMC2Ab00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEFhn_0dqMC2Ab00

She was killed by a motorcyclist in Medellin who shot her twice, passing away at 69 years of age and leaving four children behind.

Born in Colombia in 1943, Griselda swiftly became a ruthless criminal who committed her first murder when she was only 11, and her victim was 10.

Marrying multiple times, Griselda had four children, the youngest of whom she named after another notable movie gangster, Michael Corleone Blanco.

Griselda went to jail in the 80s for three murders, two of which were of drug dealers and one was of a two-year-old boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6ida_0dqMC2Ab00
Notorious: Griselda Blanco was previously played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2018 Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother 

In 2004, La Madrina was set loose and deported to Colombia, and in 2012, a motorcyclist shot her dead outside a Medellin butcher shop.

Blanco was previously played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2018 Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother.

Jennifer Lopez was also attached to play Blanco in a feature film entitled The Godmother for STX Films.

It was reported in April 2020 that Reed Morano (The Rhythm Section) was attached to direct though there have been no further updates on the project.

The first female criminal billionaire: Griselda Blanco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEtrR_0dqMC2Ab00

Known as the 'Cocaine Godmother,' Blanco created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history and is also said to be the first female criminal billionaire.

She was given the nickname Cocaine Godmother as she shipped drugs from Medellin to the US through Miami.

Born in Colombia in 1943, Griselda swiftly became a ruthless criminal who committed her first murder when she was only 11, and her victim was 10.

The criminal - who was forced into prostitution at age eight by her mother - first dipped her toe into drug dealing when she was living in Queens, New York and then moved to Miami

Marrying multiple times, Griselda had four children, the youngest of whom she named after another notable movie gangster, Michael Corleone Blanco.

Griselda went to jail in the 80s for three murders, two of which were of drug dealers and one was of a two-year-old boy.

In 2004, La Madrina was set loose and deported to Colombia, and in 2012, a motorcyclist shot her dead outside a Medellin butcher shop aged 69.

Griselda's story first gained the public's fascination after it was featured on Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' With The Godmother in 2008, part of a documentary film series.

Blanco was previously played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2018 Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother, which focused on her relationship with her female lover Carolina.

Collider

Sofia Vergara Is a Cartel Queenpin in First Image for Netflix's 'Griselda' From 'Narcos' Creators

Netflix revealed the full cast and first image of Griselda, a six-episode limited series following the real-life story of Colombian cartel crimelord Griselda Blanco. Starring Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara as the titular criminal, the series is being produced by the creative team behind Narcos, which previously explored the life of Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar.
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Netflix Reveals First Look at Sofia Vergara in Her New Drug Kingpin Role

A first look at Sofia Vergara in her new Colombian drug lord role was revealed. After a decade long run on Modern Family, Vergara is gearing up for her new show where she plays drug kingpin, Griselda Blanco. Netflix gave people a first glance at her transformation. The actress is also an executive producer on the six-episode series that is currently shooting.
TV SERIES
