How to get a free smoke alarm

WWL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a working smoke detector in your...

www.wwltv.com

portcitydaily.com

Pender County giving away free smoke detectors

PENDER COUNTY — Don’t have a smoke detector in your home? Members of the Burgaw and Atkinson communities will be able to get the devices for free. Pender County Emergency Management and nearby fire departments are partnering with the American Red Cross to give away the devices at no cost to residents.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WMDT.com

OCFD distributes, installs free smoke alarms following fatal fire

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened Monday night. Around 10:50 p.m. the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) and Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to a shed on the 9000 block of Elm Street. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office says a male victim was found inside. He later died due to his injuries. Investigators say a heating appliance was left too close to combustibles. The structure also did not have a working smoke alarm.
OCEAN CITY, MD
theweektoday.com

Smoke alarms credited with keeping house fire contained

MATTAPOISETT _ Working smoke alarms were credited with alerting residents to a fire on Hitching Post Road Monday morning, Jan. 17, before the blaze could spread, Mattapoisett Fire Department reported on social media. Homeowners were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms and discovered smoke inside the home. When the...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
News Radio 710 KEEL

State Fire Marshal Offers Program for Free Smoke Alarms

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is announcing its selection as a federal grant award recipient allowing the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana. FEMA’s Grant award, totaling $168,750, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program.
LOUISIANA STATE
lowergwynedd.org

Public Safety Announcement-Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Due to recent tragic fires in the City of Philadelphia where 12 people died and in New York City where 19 died, Lower Gwynedd Township is teaming up with the North Penn Volunteer Fire Company and the Wissahickon Fire Company to deliver monthly Public Safety Announcements on Fire Safety. You should know that on average, nationally, over 3,500 people die each year in fires, and with this fire safety campaign, we hope to make a difference. This month we are focusing on Smoke Alarms.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Free Smoke Alarms Available for ﻿Newport News Homeowners

A smoke alarm is critical for the early detection of a fire in your home and could mean the difference between life and death. Fires can occur in a variety of ways and in any room of your home, and having a smoke alarm is the first key step toward your family’s safety. Having a regularly practiced home escape plan along with working smoke alarms is the best way to keep your family safe. Newport News homeowners can apply for a free dual-sensor smoke alarm through the Newport News Fire Department (NNFD). A member of the NNFD will install the smoke alarm in your home and ensure it is working properly. If you already have an alarm, you can still reach out to have your alarm tested or replaced. Take advantage of this service to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and property! Call the NNFD’s Free Smoke Alarm Hotline at 757-975-5454 and leave your contact information or apply by using the online form. Please note that fire department personnel cannot assist in changing or installing hard-wired smoke alarms. If you aren’t a homeowner, check with your rental company, property manager, or landlord to ensure your smoke alarm is maintained. They are responsible for supplying and installing smoke alarms for their tenants. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends a smoke alarm be placed on every level of your home, including the basement. It’s also important to make sure that there is an alarm outside of every separate sleeping area. Check the manufacturer’s instructions on your alarms to determine when to change your batteries and how to care for your alarm. Some alarms have batteries that are good for the life of the alarm, which is generally 8 to 10 years. Monthly testing is recommended to ensure the alarm works. For additional fire safety tips, visit the NFPA website.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
fox8live.com

Get a free smoke alarm with Operation Save-A-Life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is offering a solution. In an announcement made on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Fire Marshal’s Office stated over 2,700 smoke...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

State fire marshal to receive grant for thousands of free smoke alarms

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has announced it will receive a federal grant award allowing the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana. According to a news release, FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year 2020 Fire...
LOUISIANA STATE

