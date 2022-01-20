Watch Tim Tebow ‘baptizing’ fan after hitting green at TPC Sawgrass 17th hole

Hot Take Tuesday: Ikem Ekwonu will be a Hall of Famer. Each draft class has a few special players who have the chance to end up with a Gold Jacket once their playing days are over. These blue-chip talents tend to go in the top five and dominate the NFL for over a decade. Last year's class featured two players, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who look like they will have a chance to reach that level. It was evident on their college tape, as they both looked excellent dating back to their freshman seasons and continued to improve throughout their careers, before taking the league by storm in 2021.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO