It isn’t up for debate anymore, David Ortiz officially is a Hall of Famer. Over the last few months as ballots started to trickle in and were counted by Ryan Thibodaux and his team on Twitter, it raised the question as to whether or not Ortiz would get into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on his first attempt. It started to seem more and more likely the longtime Boston Red Sox great would get in as more ballots came in and the news officially broke Tuesday.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO