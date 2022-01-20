Senator Dan Laughlin reaches out to Nation Fuel asking for headquarters to be moved to Erie

WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com — State Senator Dan Laughlin is reaching out to representatives at National Fuel Gas Company asking them to consider Erie, Pennsylvania as the future home of their corporative headquarters.

Senator Laughlin sent a letter to the president of National Fuel Gas, inviting the company to move its headquarters from New York to Pennsylvania.

Recently the governor of New York supported a plan to impose a statewide natural gas ban for new buildings.

Senator Laughlin explained in his letter that he believes Pennsylvania recognizes the importance of all forms of energy including natural gas.

Laughlin said that if National Fuel were to move headquarters to Pennsylvania, this could provide more job opportunities for Erie County residents.

“For Erie County specifically it would probably mean roughly 250 to 300 good paying family sustaining jobs. That is certainly nothing to overlook if you will,” said Dan Laughlin, (R), PA State Senator.

Laughlin said that if he can’t convince National Fuel representatives to move their headquarters to Erie, he hopes any expansion and new hires could be based here.

