Road crews, drivers prep for slick streets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Road crews and drivers alike spent the day preparing for Wednesday’s winter weather, and many locals said they plan to play it safe by just staying home.

Dave Parker, Public Information Officer for ArDOT, said that crews went to work ahead of time to treat roads before snow and ice arrived, but he still says its important for everyone to be cautious when driving.

“I just want people to understand that still the number one thing they can do despite all our work is be smart out there, stay home if possible,” he said.

Staying home is exactly what drivers like Emily Freitag of Fayetteville plan to do.

Freitag says she doesn’t plan on driving in bad conditions.

“I feel like, people, once they hear there’s going to be bad weather they forget how to drive,” she said.

Parker added those who have to drive should slow down and allow a little extra time to get where they need to go.

“Give us more braking distance if you see our trucks out there. One, you want to be back a little bit anyhow because of the salt brine or rock salt they may be throwing out. But, for safety reasons just give us a little room to get the job done,” he said.

